West. Palm Beach Weather Forecast

WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.