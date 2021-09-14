Tuesday rain in Grand Rapids meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grand Rapids Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Rapids:

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



