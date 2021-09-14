Santa Ana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0