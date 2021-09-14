Weather Forecast For Richmond

RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.