Honolulu Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Scattered Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Scattered Rain Showers High 85 °F, low 77 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Scattered Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 31 mph



Friday, September 17 Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 29 mph



