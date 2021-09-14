Honolulu Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Friday, September 17
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0