Colorado Springs, CO

Tuesday sun alert in Colorado Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 8 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colorado Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colorado Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bvY8xlt00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
