Tuesday sun alert in Colorado Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colorado Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colorado Springs:
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
