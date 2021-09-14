CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday rain in Pompano Beach: Ideas to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pompano Beach Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pompano Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bvY8u7i00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

