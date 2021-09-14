Daily Weather Forecast For Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
