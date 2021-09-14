4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F 13 to 20 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.