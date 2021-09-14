CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Omaha Today
 8 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Omaha Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Omaha:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bvY8o4a00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

