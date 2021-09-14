Oklahoma City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



