Weather Forecast For Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
