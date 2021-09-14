Austin Weather Forecast

AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.