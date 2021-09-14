CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday set for rain in Milwaukee — 3 ways to make the most of it

 8 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Milwaukee Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milwaukee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bvY8Qq200

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
