Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 8 days ago

PLEASANTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bvY8MYM00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

