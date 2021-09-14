Weather Forecast For St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0