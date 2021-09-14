CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 8 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Detroit, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Detroit:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bvY8I1S00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

