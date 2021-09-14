4-Day Weather Forecast For Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0