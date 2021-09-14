Tuesday has sun for San Diego — 3 ways to make the most of it
(SAN DIEGO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Diego. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Diego:
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
