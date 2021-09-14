CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tuesday has sun for San Diego — 3 ways to make the most of it

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 8 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Diego. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Diego:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bvY8GG000

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

