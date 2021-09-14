CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Weather Forecast For Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 8 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0bvY8FNH00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

