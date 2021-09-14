4-Day Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0