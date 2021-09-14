CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Los Angeles

Los Angeles News Beat
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bvY8BqN00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

