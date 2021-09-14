Daily Weather Forecast For Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
