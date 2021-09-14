Daily Weather Forecast For Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.