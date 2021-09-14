CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Weather Forecast

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bvY87Oi00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Cleveland, OH
Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

