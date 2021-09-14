Cleveland Weather Forecast
CLEVELAND, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0