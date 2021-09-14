Daily Weather Forecast For Oakland

OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.