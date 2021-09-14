Daily Weather Forecast For Oakland
OAKLAND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
