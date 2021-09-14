CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Tuesday has sun for San Jose — 3 ways to make the most of it

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 8 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Jose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bvY85dG00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Jose Sentinel

Weather Forecast For San Jose

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Jose: Tuesday, September 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, September 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 24: Sunny during
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose events coming up

1. Historic Orchard Workday at Guadalupe River Park; 2. Live Wholesale Dealer Only Bid Sales in San Jose; 3. Alastair Greene Band; 4. Veggielution Farm Box Packing; 5. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue;
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Take a look at these homes for sale in San Jose

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 20812 4th Street, Unit 23, a beautifully updated condominium located in a prime spot of this gated community. This unit features
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Jose, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these homes for sale in San Jose now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning Tuscan style home located in the desirable town of Los Gatos, CA. This home boasts 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and almost 7,000 square
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Sports wrap: San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Jose sports. For more stories from the San Jose area, click here.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Survey pinpoints San Jose's cheapest diesel

(SAN JOSE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.89 in the greater San Jose area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 1405 Branham Lnhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Reco at 1645 Tully Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.87.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

Live events on the horizon in San Jose

1. Live Wholesale Dealer Only Bid Sales in San Jose; 2. Language Exchange Portuguese Speaking Anfitriãs| Foreign Tongue; 3. Digital Psychology & Emotional Design - Training Week (San Jose); 4. Copy of FREE Stop The Bleed Training; 5. Lil' Easy Backyard Party;
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
970
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy