Tuesday has sun for Fort Worth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Worth:

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.