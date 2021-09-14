CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bvY83ro00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portland: Tuesday, September 21: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 22: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland Report

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Life in Portland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Portland Report

Sports wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a housing hack opportunity OR investment property? This two unit combo could be the perfect fit! Live in one half, rent out
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Trending sports headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy