Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Manhattan Echo
 8 days ago

MANHATTAN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0bvY82z500

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manhattan Echo

Take advantage of Monday sun in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Manhattan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seize the day (even if it's raining)

(MANHATTAN, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Manhattan Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

