Bronx, NY

The Bronx Daily Weather Forecast

The Bronx Beacon
 8 days ago

THE BRONX, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0bvY816M00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunday has sun for The Bronx — 3 ways to make the most of it

(THE BRONX, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in The Bronx. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BRONX, NY
