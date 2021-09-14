4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0