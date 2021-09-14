CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0bvY7zMI00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

