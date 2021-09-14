Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0