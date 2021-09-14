CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Milpitas

The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 8 days ago

MILPITAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bvY7wi700

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
401
Followers
510
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy