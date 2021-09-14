CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Philadelphia

Philly Report
Philly Report
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0bvY7vpO00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Philly Report

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philly Report

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Monday sun alert in Philadelphia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
985
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy