Weather Forecast For Seattle
SEATTLE, WA (Updated at 8am ET)
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Heavy Rain
- High 60 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
