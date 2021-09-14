Weather Forecast For Seattle

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Heavy Rain High 60 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



