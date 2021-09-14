CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Weather Forecast For Seattle

 8 days ago

SEATTLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bvY7uwf00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Heavy Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Tuesday has sun for Seattle — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SEATTLE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seattle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

