Phoenix, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago

PHOENIX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bvY7sBD00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

