CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Daily Weather Forecast

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 8 days ago

DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bvY7rIU00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

Dallas is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

Dallas is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
The Dallasite

Saturday sun alert in Dallas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
889
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy