Dallas Daily Weather Forecast
DALLAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0