San Francisco, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For San Francisco

 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

