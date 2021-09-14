CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Pacifica

 8 days ago

PACIFICA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0bvY7m8500

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

The Pacifica Post

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(PACIFICA, CA.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Pacifica, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
The Pacifica Post

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pacifica Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
