Fort Thomas, KY

Take advantage of Monday sun in Fort Thomas

 8 days ago

(FORT THOMAS, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Thomas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0bvY7lFM00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

