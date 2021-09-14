CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Half Moon Bay

 8 days ago

HALF MOON BAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0bvY7hiS00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

