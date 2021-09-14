CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Tuesday sun alert in Saratoga — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 8 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Saratoga, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Saratoga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bvY7gpj00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny

    • High 86 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

