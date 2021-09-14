San Mateo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN MATEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
