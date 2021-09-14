CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Los Altos

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 8 days ago

LOS ALTOS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bvY7dBY00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

