CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmingville, NY

Monday sun alert in Farmingville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel
Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(FARMINGVILLE, NY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmingville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bvY7bQ600

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel

Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel

Farmingville, NY
87
Followers
546
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy