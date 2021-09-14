Monday has sun for West. Union — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WEST. UNION, OH) A sunny Monday is here for West. Union, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Union:

Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.