Hamburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAMBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
