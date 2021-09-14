CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, AL

Irvington Weather Forecast

Irvington (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

IRVINGTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bvY7MNJ00

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wednesday has sun for Irvington — 3 ways to make the most of it

(IRVINGTON, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Irvington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
