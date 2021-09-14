Daily Weather Forecast For Grayling
GRAYLING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
