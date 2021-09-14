Daily Weather Forecast For Grayling

GRAYLING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



