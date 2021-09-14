CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(PEMBROKE, GA) A sunny Monday is here for Pembroke, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pembroke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0bvY7DQm00

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

