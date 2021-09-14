CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s cloudy forecast in Jemison

Jemison (AL) Weather Channel
Jemison (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(JEMISON, AL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Monday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jemison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bvY6s9000

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

